CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

