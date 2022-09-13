Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Crown Crafts has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Crown Crafts Price Performance
Shares of CRWS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.81. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.