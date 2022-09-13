Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.81. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown Crafts

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Crafts stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of Crown Crafts worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.