Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCK opened at $100.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

