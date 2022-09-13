Crust Shadow Reaches Market Cap of $817,284.16 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $817,284.16 and $15,618.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065313 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075934 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

