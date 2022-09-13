Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00016710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.36 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,272.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065578 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075402 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,667 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

