CryptEx Hits Market Capitalization of $281,589.95 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00015466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $281,589.95 and approximately $16.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

