Crypto.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

