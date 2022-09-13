Crypto Kombat Price Up 35.7% This Week (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00017128 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $34,907.43 and approximately $74.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.