CryptoBlades Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $980,958.48 and approximately $593,873.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,726 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

