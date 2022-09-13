Crypton Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003272 BTC on exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $193,124.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. Crypton’s total supply is 6,957,911 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

