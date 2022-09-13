Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading Up 31.7% This Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $9,780.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,109,762 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.