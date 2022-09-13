CryptoTycoon (CTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,920.00

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $156,920.00 and approximately $15,397.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065436 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075461 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 881,204 coins and its circulating supply is 191,896 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

