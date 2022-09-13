CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Capitalization Tops $585,775.08

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $585,775.08 and $341,287.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034813 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,782,789 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.