CumRocket Price Reaches $0.0028 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $45,410.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002013 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket (CRYPTO:CUMMIES) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

