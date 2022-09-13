CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.