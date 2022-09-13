CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

