Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $34.71

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $34.71 or 0.00168327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $912,355.77 and $2,330.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

