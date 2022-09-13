Cyclub Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00821934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

