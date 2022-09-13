Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 21,759 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.