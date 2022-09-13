D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.