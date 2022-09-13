D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on D2L from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at 4.61 on Monday. D2L has a one year low of 4.61 and a one year high of 11.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.42.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.