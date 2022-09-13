Dai Reaches Market Cap of $6.85 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and approximately $856.10 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00815443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015032 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,852,526,059 coins. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.