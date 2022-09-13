dAppstore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $521,135.00 (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. dAppstore has a market cap of $178,282.77 and $521,135.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dAppstore has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

