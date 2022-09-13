Darwinia Crab Network Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Darwinia Crab Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

