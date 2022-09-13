DATA Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $415,864.38 and approximately $163,858.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol.Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

