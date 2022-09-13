Databroker (DTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49.00

Databroker (DTX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.39 million and $49.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075670 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.