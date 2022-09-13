DATx (DATX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,607.00

DATx (DATX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for.Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network."

