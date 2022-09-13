Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of QCR worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in QCR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $942.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

