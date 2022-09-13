Dean Capital Management Decreases Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

NYSE PBH opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

