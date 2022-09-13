Dean Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Weis Markets makes up 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Weis Markets worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

WMK stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

