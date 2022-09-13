Dean Capital Management Has $2.86 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Capital Management grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Argan makes up approximately 2.5% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.47% of Argan worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Argan by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argan by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $340,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

