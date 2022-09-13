Dean Capital Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for 2.7% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

