Dean Capital Management Purchases 9,410 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,073 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal comprises about 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.