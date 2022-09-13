Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.20% of StoneX Group worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,555 over the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of SNEX opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

