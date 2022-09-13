DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $48.36 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00798608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,224,721,939 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

