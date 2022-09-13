Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $76.70 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 3.9% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $76,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $476.29 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.