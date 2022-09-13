Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 107,263 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,263 shares during the period. Avalara comprises approximately 2.8% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Avalara worth $55,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $190.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

