Deccan Value Investors L.P. Sells 61,304 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,304 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 11.6% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of TransDigm Group worth $227,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

