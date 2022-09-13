DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $35,476.06 and $65.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,410.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00055288 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00065301 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075604 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

