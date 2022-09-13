Decentral Games (DG) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $34.50 million and $901,598.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 571,565,976 coins and its circulating supply is 570,779,576 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds.decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

