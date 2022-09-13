Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

