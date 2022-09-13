DeepBrain Chain Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $143,041.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/indexEnglish.html. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

