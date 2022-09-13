DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $225.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.62 million and $225.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,717,994 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

