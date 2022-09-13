DeFi Bids (BID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $206.00

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $62,054.90 and approximately $206.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.