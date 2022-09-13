DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for about $84.96 or 0.00420372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $47.49 million and $759,285.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

