DeGate (DG) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (DG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $65,356.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
DeGate Coin Profile
DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,589,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.
