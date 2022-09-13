Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

