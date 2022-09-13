Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 62,561.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

