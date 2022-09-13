Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $54,923,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

