Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.